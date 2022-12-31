Real estate market to become more balanced in 2023

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Realtors are saying that now is the best time for first-time home buyers to make that purchase.

Hunter Sumner is a licensed real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty. He said real estate is becoming more of a balanced market going into 2023.

Sellers had a lot of control before, but according to Sumner, buyers can expect more opportunities to purchase a home with contingencies, like home inspections again.

Inflation and rising interest rates have impacted buyers, but slowing property value growth will help buyers find deals.

Sumner advises first-time homebuyers to understand that knowing their budget is key.

“Two big pieces of information that I would recommend starting off with is, number one, getting with a real estate agent to really start understanding your wants and needs that you want out of a property, and then also sit down with a mortgage lender. They’re gonna go through your financials, they are gonna through your budget and your credit to see where you really stand,” Sumner said.

At the end of the sale, your budget is just as important as your location.

Whether or not you get that first home that you put an offer on, or if that property is not coming up immediately, realtors like Sumner want you to know it’s a process that takes a little bit of time to get the right property.

