Real estate market to become more balanced in 2023

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Realtors are saying that now is the best time for first-time home buyers to make that purchase.

Hunter Sumner is a licensed real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty. He said real estate is becoming more of a balanced market going into 2023.

Sellers had a lot of control before, but according to Sumner, buyers can expect more opportunities to purchase a home with contingencies, like home inspections again.

Inflation and rising interest rates have impacted buyers, but slowing property value growth will help buyers find deals.

Sumner advises first-time homebuyers to understand that knowing their budget is key.

“Two big pieces of information that I would recommend starting off with is, number one, getting with a real estate agent to really start understanding your wants and needs that you want out of a property, and then also sit down with a mortgage lender. They’re gonna go through your financials, they are gonna through your budget and your credit to see where you really stand,” Sumner said.

At the end of the sale, your budget is just as important as your location.

Whether or not you get that first home that you put an offer on, or if that property is not coming up immediately, realtors like Sumner want you to know it’s a process that takes a little bit of time to get the right property.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South High Street near Food Lion
Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Three people testified against Simandl today — including the man who was injured in the shooting.
Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial
Sandridge is being charged with alleged possession of child porn, according to the Staunton...
Staunton man charged with alleged child porn possession
A building fire occurred near Verona Thursday morning, and crews battled to put out the flames.
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

Latest News

Captain Jason Kidd sees the time capsule as a way to look back on progress from the last few...
Harrisonburg Police commemorate 150 years of service with time capsule
Harrisonburg Police commemorate 150 years of service with time capsule
Harrisonburg Police commemorate 150 years of service with time capsule
Real estate market to become more balanced in 2023
Real estate market to become more balanced in 2023
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder temperatures to end the year