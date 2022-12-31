Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Staunton has been arrested after leading Augusta County deputies in a pursuit Friday night.

The sheriff’s office had set up several DUI checkpoints throughout the county. Around 9:30 p.m., a dark-colored car was approaching a check point at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Long Meadow Road.

According to a press release, the car suddenly stopped in the road, then made an abrupt let turn onto Old Hermitage Road.

When the deputy got behind the vehicle, he saw the suspect throw what appeared to be a large bag of white substance into the roadway.

The deputy tried stopping the driver, but a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued on Hermitage Road into the City of Waynesboro, and back into Augusta County on Rockfish Road.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the driver turned into a driveway off Rockfish Road, and the backed out of the driveway to go the blocking the road, which caused a deputy to crash.

The suspect vehicle kept going. Minutes later, it was spotted in the Grottoes area. Deputies tried stopping the vehicle using tire deflation devices that were not successful.

Deputies continued to pursue the suspect south on East Side Highway. The driver eventually stopped near Patterson Mill Road, but jumped out of the car and ran off.

Officials said, as he was running, he was throwing bags of suspected narcotics on the ground.

43-year-old Brandon M. Anderson was arrested, and deputies recovered more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine as they were taking him into custody.

The Virginia State Police investigated the crash that involved the deputy.

VSP charged Anderson with the following:

46.2-894-Felony hit & run

18.2-57-felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Multiple traffic violations

The ACSO charged Anderson with the following:

46.2-817-Felony Eluding

18.2-248-Possession with intent to distribute

Anderson is being held without bond at MRRJ.

The deputy involved in the crash was taken to Augusta Health with minor injuries, was treated and released.

“This incident was extremely dangerous for the community, the deputies, and the suspect”, Sheriff Donald Smith said. The Sheriff is asking for anyone who was run off of the roadway or witnessed the suspect throw anything out of the vehicle during the pursuit to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

