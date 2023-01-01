The AASC gives advice on avoiding Medicare scams

AASC says scam calls can seem real - don’t be fooled!
The AASC gives advice on avoiding Medicare scams
The AASC gives advice on avoiding Medicare scams
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -If you are looking for a resolution for the new year, consider this one: don’t get scammed. Advocates say scammers use a range of methods to trick people into giving up their money. One of many: Medicare scams to prey on seniors. The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC) operates as the Senior Medicare Patrol for Tazewell, Russell, Buchanan, and Dickenson Counties. They say avoiding Medicare scams is often as simple as not giving away personal information over the phone.

“They can get information from databases that may have your birthday... so it makes it seem like it may be real, but again, we just encourage them, if you do have any questions, don’t talk to that person, call Medicare yourself and verify what information they do need from you,” says Caleb Perkins, the Executive Assistant for AASC.

Perkins adds, Medicare will never call you to ask for personal information, so if someone on the phone starts to pry, it may be time to hang up.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
House fire on Barterbrook Rd.
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Harrisonburg Fire Department
Harrisonburg businesses back open after gas odor investigation

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A warm start to 2023
Helen Breeden sewing a walker bag.
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
The American Red Cross says blood donations are currently down 20 percent.
National Blood Donor Month kicks off in January
Roanoke gas prices rise again to end 2022