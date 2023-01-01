Annual Blessing of the Animals event held

Blessing of the Animals
Blessing of the Animals(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The ninth annual Blessing of the Animals event was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

People brought their dogs, as well as pictures of cats, cows, lizards, parakeets, and any other pets to be blessed.

The event had tables with treats and snacks as well as a memorial for pets who passed away in the past year.

“It’s a beautiful way to kick off the year and to honor the most important members of our families which don’t have opposable thumbs, and just kick off the year relating and strengthening the bond that we have with our pets,” United Church of Christ Reverend Kriste Barner said.

The reverend did a general blessing for pets and owners as well as individual blessings for each pet.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
House fire on Barterbrook Rd.
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
It’s been a year since West Virginia State Police were led to remains they believed belonged to...
Still no answers a year after remains believed to be Cassie Sheetz were found
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A nice start to 2023
Air3 flies over Smithland Road in Harrisonburg
2022 in the Valley
History shows, though, often by the third week of the year, resolutions have been pushed to the...
Setting and sticking to your New Year’s Resolutions
First Day Hikes
First Day Hike to the Roanoke Star held Sunday
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/1/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/1/2023