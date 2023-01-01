Harrisonburg businesses back open after gas odor investigation

Harrisonburg Fire Department
Harrisonburg Fire Department(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday night, there was an odor of gas reported in the building that includes Jack Brown’s, Billy Jack’s, Magnolia’s and apartment units.

Harrisonburg Fire crews responded to the scene and found the presence of natural gas. The building was evacuated.

According to city spokesperson, Mike Parks, Columbia Gas was able to find the source of the gas and corrected the issue.

Parks said once the building was determined safe and clear of gas, the building was able to reopen to the public and apartment residents.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
House fire on Barterbrook Rd.
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
It’s been a year since West Virginia State Police were led to remains they believed belonged to...
Still no answers a year after remains believed to be Cassie Sheetz were found
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A nice start to 2023
Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station