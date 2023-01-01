Harrisonburg businesses back open after gas odor investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday night, there was an odor of gas reported in the building that includes Jack Brown’s, Billy Jack’s, Magnolia’s and apartment units.

Harrisonburg Fire crews responded to the scene and found the presence of natural gas. The building was evacuated.

According to city spokesperson, Mike Parks, Columbia Gas was able to find the source of the gas and corrected the issue.

Parks said once the building was determined safe and clear of gas, the building was able to reopen to the public and apartment residents.

