“Lemon Drop” brings in the new year in Bluefield, West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The city celebrated the start of 2023 with its annual “Lemon Drop” celebration. The evening began with a concert at the historic Granada Theater, followed by music and dancing on Commerce Street. The lowering of the glowing lemon signaled the start of the New Year and the start of the city’s firework show.

We talked with some there who make the Lemon Drop an annual tradition, and they shared their favorite parts of the celebration.

“All the people, all the people that came out this year... Last year, nobody came...” said Gage Palmer, a repeat visitor to the Lemon Drop, “...I feel like after COVID and all that, everybody wants to come and see everybody.”

There were also first timers in the crowd. Two of these were Koda and Jonah, who shared their first impressions of the Lemon Drop.

“There’s a giant lemon hanging from the sky,” said Koda.

“Looks pretty tasty,” Jonah replied.

The Lemon Drop is one of the final events scheduled in Bluefield for this year’s lineup as West Virginia’s Christmas City.

