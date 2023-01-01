“Lemon Drop” brings in the new year in Bluefield, West Virginia

Attendees to the Lemon Drop also enjoyed music, dancing, and a fireworks show.
Lemon Drop brings in the new year in Bluefield, West Virginia
Lemon Drop brings in the new year in Bluefield, West Virginia(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The city celebrated the start of 2023 with its annual “Lemon Drop” celebration. The evening began with a concert at the historic Granada Theater, followed by music and dancing on Commerce Street. The lowering of the glowing lemon signaled the start of the New Year and the start of the city’s firework show.

We talked with some there who make the Lemon Drop an annual tradition, and they shared their favorite parts of the celebration.

“All the people, all the people that came out this year... Last year, nobody came...” said Gage Palmer, a repeat visitor to the Lemon Drop, “...I feel like after COVID and all that, everybody wants to come and see everybody.”

There were also first timers in the crowd. Two of these were Koda and Jonah, who shared their first impressions of the Lemon Drop.

“There’s a giant lemon hanging from the sky,” said Koda.

“Looks pretty tasty,” Jonah replied.

The Lemon Drop is one of the final events scheduled in Bluefield for this year’s lineup as West Virginia’s Christmas City.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
House fire on Barterbrook Rd.
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Harrisonburg Fire Department
Harrisonburg businesses back open after gas odor investigation

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A warm start to 2023
Helen Breeden sewing a walker bag.
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
The American Red Cross says blood donations are currently down 20 percent.
National Blood Donor Month kicks off in January
Roanoke gas prices rise again to end 2022