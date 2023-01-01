A nice start to 2023

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Cool with temperatures in the 40s. A lot of sun and a couple of clouds for the afternoon and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations, in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Valley. Cool for the evening with temperatures in the 40s after sunset. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and mostly sunny. Comfortable. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. High temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cool evening with temperatures into the 40s as cloud cover increases into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and cloudy. Cloudy for the day with a few isolated showers, not a washout by any means. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy for the evening and overnight with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures rising into the 50s. Scattered showers throughout the day and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Evening temperatures falling into the 50s as we begin to dry out. Some clouds for the overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and pleasant but cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

