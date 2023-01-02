2022 in the Valley

The world continued to adapt to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHSV's Kayla Brooks takes a look back at 2022's top stories in the Valley.
By Kayla Brooks and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV News Team looks back on 2022.

About a year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order ending school mask mandates.

The adjusted guidelines created some tension at school board meetings, including on in Page County, which led to an attendee, Amelia King, being charged with disorderly conduct.

School stayed top-of-mind in February when tragedy struck Bridgewater College.

11P Bridgewater College deadly shooting

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed in the line of duty on February 1. Students were sheltered in place for hours, and the campus and local community came together to mourn the loss of the officers, the two friends, who died protecting the school they loved.

Community comes together to mourn officers killed in the line of duty on Bridgewater College's Campus.

Just months later, on November 13, another act of violence at the University of Virginia killed three students and wounded two others.

The Valley navigated unique challenges as the world navigated a Tripledemic - COVID-19, the flu and RSV filling area hospitals.

That Tripledemic began in 2022, but experts say it won’t stay there.

