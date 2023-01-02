Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio, store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief said.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio, store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc.

Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. He left before officers got there, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas, but they eventually tracked him down and took him into custody.

The woman was dead when police arrived, Lucas said.

Lucas told WTVG at the scene that authorities plan to release the identities of the victim and suspect Monday. The police chief said it wasn’t known if the two knew each other. He said a motive is also unknown.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, Lucas said, while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the crime scene.

