First full moon of the year comes this week

(WHSV) - It’s a busy start to 2023 as there are several interesting events this week. This includes the first full moon of the year occurring and Earth reaching its closest point to the Sun.

THE MOON AND MARS

On Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located not far from Mars in the eastern sky. The Moon will be positioned just below Mars which will make it close enough to share a view with Mars in a pair of binoculars. The duo will cross the sky together and set before dawn Wednesday morning.

QUADRANTIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS

Tuesday overnight, the Quadrantids meteor shower will peak. This meteor shower is known for creating bright fireballs. At its peak, the meteor shower can produce 50 to 100 meteors per hour. The peak of this meteor shower will be at 10 pm Tuesday night. However, in order to get the best view, you’ll want to wait until the clock strikes midnight as the meteor shower climbs in the northeastern sky. The Moon will play a role in obscuring the faintest meteors.

EARTH REACHES PERIHELION

During the day Wednesday at around 11 am, the Earth will reach perihelion. Perihelion is when the Earth is at its closest point to the Sun for the year. At perihelion, the Earth will be 91.403 million miles away from the Sun.

FULL WOLF MOON

On Friday, the first full moon of the year will occur. This will happen at 6:08 pm Friday evening. This full moon is commonly known as the Wolf Moon, named after the time of the year wolves are howling as food is scarce. Other names for this full moon are the Old Moon, Ice Moon and Moon after Yule. Since it is winter, the Moon will be very high up in the sky. The Moon will be as high in the sky as the Sun would be at noon during the summer months.

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 6 minutes of daylight. By January 9th, we will be up to 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight and down to 14 hours and 20 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will stay at 7:32 am and sunsets will move from 5:06 pm to 5:12 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jan 2 7:32 am 5:06 pm 9 hrs, 34 mins Jan 3 7:33 am 5:07 pm 9 hrs, 34 mins Jan 4 7:33 am 5:07 pm 9 hrs, 34 mins Jan 5 7:33 am 5:08 pm 9 hrs, 35 mins Jan 6 7:33 am 5:09 pm 9 hrs, 36 mins Jan 7 7:33 am 5:10 pm 9 hrs, 37 mins Jan 8 7:32 am 5:11 pm 9 hrs, 39 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Wed Jan 4, 6:54 am 7 min 63° 10° above WNW 10° above SE Thu Jan 5, 6:08 am 4 min 70° 38° above NW 10° above ESE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Full Moon January 6th, 6:07 pm Third Quarter Moon January 14th, 9:10 pm New Moon January 21st, 3:53 pm First Quarter Moon January 28th, 10:18 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the southwest around 6:30 pm.

Mars: In the eastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest by 5:30 am.

Jupiter: In the southeastern sky at sunset, sets just after 11:30 pm in the western sky.

Saturn: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the western sky around 8:30 pm.

