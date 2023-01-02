Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH

By Chelsea Church
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A woman in Rockingham County has been sewing a variety of items to donate to Sentara RMH patients and staff.

It started with just one walker bag for a friend in joint therapy, but has turned into hundreds of items for strangers turned friends at the hospital.

Helen Breeden has loved sewing since she was a kid.

“I’ve made comforts, I’ve made pillows, I give lap quilts to the nursing homes, I’ve made bibs for the nursing homes,” Breeden said.

She said sewing is a good way to pass the time and to pass on something special.

Since 2019, she’s made 490 walker bags, 850 surgical caps and 1,310 face masks for patients and staff at Sentara RMH.

“Once I get it in my mind, I stay busy. I don’t give up,” Breeden said.

And by staying busy, Breeden hopes to make a difference and contribute to causes close to her heart, like fighting cancer.

“I have given every year for something like that. I feel I’m giving back. I have a sister who had cancer, and that made me think. She’s had it three times,” Breeden said.

While Breeden said she enjoys being able to give back doing what she loves, it’s the people she meets along the way that motivate her to keep creating.

“In the last ten years, I have really met a lot of people. The people are gonna take you. You’ve got to have friends in this world,” Breeden said.

Even now in her 90s, Breeden has no plans to stop creating any time soon.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
House fire on Barterbrook Rd.
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
It’s been a year since West Virginia State Police were led to remains they believed belonged to...
Still no answers a year after remains believed to be Cassie Sheetz were found

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A warm start to 2023
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
The American Red Cross says blood donations are currently down 20 percent.
National Blood Donor Month kicks off in January
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 2
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 2