Setting and sticking to your New Year’s Resolutions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each new year is a fresh start.

Many set goals to break bad habits and start new, good habits. Whether it’s eating better, exercising more or practicing mindfulness, the new year is a great place to start.

”Just the psychology of it being the first of the year, sometimes, really helps with people feeling like there’s a clean slate or a fresh start,” said Amy Chico with Augusta Health Primary Care in Harrisonburg.

History shows, though, often by the third week of the year, resolutions have been pushed to the side. Chico and Nicole Tormey, also with Augusta Health Primary Care, said it’s important to have attainable goals.

“Some people can make drastic changes, but it’s more about sustaining it every day. A lot of people will do these diets where they lose a lot of weight, but they end up gaining it back because they’re not able to incorporate it daily – it’s more of just a temporary fix,” said Tormey.

If you’re looking to improve your diet, Chico and Tormey said to avoid fad diets. Work on limited processed food and drink consumption. Drink more water, and eat a more plant-based diet.

Start to incorporate more movement into your day.

“A lot of people can just start with walking. It doesn’t cost very much at all – a good pair of shoes, and just get out there and walk,” said Chico.

Many people also take time in the new year to evaluate their drug and alcohol consumption. Smoking cessation is a common New Year’s Resolution, and going sober, even if just for short periods of time, has become more common in the last year.

Dry January is common after the holidays.

“Just abstain for a month and see if you feel better, and sometimes, people don’t realize how much they were drinking until they quit, and they think, wow! it was starting to really get a hold of me, in a not-good way,” said Chico.

Chico and Tormey said it’s also important stay on top of doctor’s visits to get blood work, cancer screenings and physicals, especially if you’re making a health-related change.

