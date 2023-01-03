15th Annual Brent Berry food drive donates 4 school loads of food

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Brent Berry Food Drive wrapped up its 15th year this week.

The food drive filled four Rockingham County school buses with food and a 40-foot racing trailer this year.

On Tuesday with the help of local first responders, they unloaded the buses and donated all of the food raised to the Harrisonburg Salvation Army.

The food will be distributed to the community through The Salvation Army’s food pantry.

With the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign coming up short by $32,000, the food will help them focus their budget on other efforts.

“The four busloads of food. The racing trailer full of food. Those collected will help stretch what money we do have even further and keep the food pantry operating.” said Captain Duane Burleigh of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army.

“This food supports the citizens of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and frees Salvation Army money up to do other things with their budget,” said Bucky

“Their slogan is doing the most good, my slogan is doing the most good to stop hunger,” said Bucky Berry

