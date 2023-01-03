APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children.

Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children warrants.

He is described as 5′11 and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

