APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson

Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty...
Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children warrants.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children.

Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children warrants.

He is described as 5′11 and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
Spotted in Moorefield, WV. January 2, 2023
Rare wave clouds spotted in the area
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures most of the week
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
34-year-old Kevin Thompson was last seen in Doctor’s Park on November 23, 2022.
Man reported missing from Galax
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona