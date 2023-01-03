Athletic trainer talks emergency action plans in sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night athletic trainers and medical staff responded quickly to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin’s collapse after he suffered a cardiac arrest. It highlighted the importance of athletic trainers and the emergency action plans they have in place.

Athletic trainers at all levels have these kinds of plans in place and local high school and college medical teams are always taking steps to prepare for situations like the one on Monday night.

“We have action plans for every facility that we’re in, every field or court so that we know in the case of a catastrophic incident what will happen, what will take place, and who will do what. Those EAPs are usually practiced and rehearsed annually, that’s part of our preseason in-services with our different teams and especially with football because there are more bodies and more space,” said Scott Powers, team lead athletic trainer at Sentara RMH.

Powers has over 30 years of experience as an athletic trainer for JMU, Bridgewater College, and local high school teams around the valley. He is also a former President of the Virginia Athletic Trainer’s Association. He spoke about how trainers handle these types of emergency situations.

“We spend 80% of our time training for 20% of what might happen. That team that was on that field last night, everyone had a role, everyone knew what they were gonna do, everyone knew what their role was and how to execute and it was done in a timely fashion to provide the best possible outcome that could be,” he said.

Powers said that the medical teams at games for all sports plan for emergencies down to the smallest detail to be able to maximize their response time.

“Most athletic trainers do what’s called a ‘Medical Minute’ prior to the game. We would sit down and talk through what goes where, who goes to what, everything from who’s manning the gate, who’s unlocking this, who’s meeting the ambulance. All those things are put into practice prior to the game taking place,” he said.

Especially in football athletic trainers work with coaches during the season to try to ensure players are as safe as possible.

“We’ll sit down and look at injury trends in our teams and talk with the coach to say ‘Hey we’re having a high injury rate of this and it’s happening during this particular exercise or drill, is there something we can change here to reduce this risk?’,” said Powers.

Powers said that while incidents of cardiac arrest like Hamlin’s don’t happen often in sports athletic trainers keep AEDs with them and prepare for emergencies.

“I have been blessed in my 30-plus year career that it’s only happened once in front of me. I’ve had many incidents that could’ve been if it weren’t addressed quickly and because an athletic trainer was there and knew what to do we didn’t get as far as a cardiac arrest before the person was helped,” he said.

Powers said that cardiac arrest doesn’t always happen instantaneously like in Hamlin’s case and that there are often warning signs. He said that there is a known condition where cardiac arrest can be triggered by contact but that he is unsure if that is what happened to Hamlin.

