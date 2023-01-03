Crash sends car into creek, one to the hospital

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon along Enslow Boulevard landed a car in Fourpole Creek and sent one person to the hospital, according to Huntington Police at the scene and Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

The accident was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Enslow Boulevard -- just east of Ritter Park.

Police say the driver of a white car headed west hit the curb and overcorrected, hit an SUV, overcorrected again, then went over the embankment into Fourpole Creek.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Enslow Boulevard was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

HPD officers are investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

