Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police.

At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in Portland

Officers found the attacker still on top of the victim, a 78-year-old man from Hillsboro, and pulled him off.

According to police, the suspect “had chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face. The injury was so severe that responders could see the victim’s skull.”

Crime scene tape at the scene where an elderly Hillsboro man was brutally attacked by a 25-year-old suspect on Jan. 3, 2022. (KPTV)

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

SEE ALSO: Portland Park Rangers receive report of possible rat poison mixed with dog treats

Police initially booked the suspect under the fake name of “El Baker” because that’s all he would give them. But later, through fingerprints, they discovered his true identity is Koryn Kraemer, 25, who had recently moved to Portland from the state of Georgia.

Authorities are investigating whether drug use may have played a part in Kraemer’s behavior.

Kraemer was booked on accusations of Assault in the Second Degree.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.