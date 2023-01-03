Man convicted of killing VSP special agent could get more prison time

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man who was sentenced to serve 36 years in prison for the murder of a Virginia State Police special agent could get additional time in prison after being convicted in two prison assaults.

Travis Aaron Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special agent Michael Walter in Richmond’s Mosby Court public housing complex.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Ball’s convictions in the prison attacks have drawn the attention of Richmond prosecutors.

They have filed a motion seeking to revoke the suspended life sentence Ball received in Walter’s murder. A hearing has been scheduled for March 10.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

