Man reported missing from Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Galax man has been reported missing, according to the Galax Police Department.

34-year-old Kevin Thompson, who also goes by “K-2,″ was last reported seen in Doctor’s Park November 23, 2022.

Police say Thompson is 6′3″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s location is asked to call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

