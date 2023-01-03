Mortgage rates expected to stay level in 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In an effort to ease inflation, mortgage interest rates went up in 2022 - ending the year with the fixed rate of 6.25%.

The fast increase in interest is what caused apprehension in the market, but the current trend supports mortgage rates staying in the mid-five to six percent range.

Inventory is low, but home prices leveling made buyers more comfortable. The appreciation in value makes refinancing a great option for current homeowners.

Mortgage Broker Erin Chiles says people who hesitate to buy or wait to list their home less than desired results.

“As we go into 2023, and inflation is curbed a little bit more, we will see rates level a little bit, but don’t let that be the reason you not to explore your options to buy or sell right now. It is a great time and an amazing investment,” Chiles said.

Chiles says working with a licensed realtor who knows your area is best way to get the most out of your property.

