Pennsylvania officer killed, 2nd wounded; suspect shot dead

One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania. (KDKA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania police chief and wounding another officer in confrontations during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a chase later Monday, authorities said.

The officers were shot blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The suspect carjacked a vehicle, and when Pittsburgh detectives later spotted it, he fled, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said.

The suspect crashed the vehicle after a car chase, ran into a wooded area and then toward a housing development, and fired at the pursuing detectives, who returned fire and killed him Monday evening, Kearns said.

One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania. (KDKA)

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, identified the slain officer in a tweet as Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, saying he “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.”

Police say the second officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.

Authorities had identified the suspect as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.

Allegheny County Police will investigate the shooting of the suspect, Kearns said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the shootings occurred Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
House fire on Barterbrook Rd.
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Harrisonburg Fire Department
Harrisonburg businesses back open after gas odor investigation

Latest News

Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan...
Reports: Rally car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
The ministry has served 80 individuals in the last six weeks.
W.A.R.M’s cold-weather shelter operating 24 hours at expo center
The appreciation in value make refinancing a great option for current homeowners.
Mortgage rates expected to stay level in 2023
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
California has been hit with record-breaking rain and deadly flooding.
California braces for more storms after New Year’s Eve deluge