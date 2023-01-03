Rockingham County leaders hold first work session on new comprehensive plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission held their first joint work session on the County’s Comprehensive Plan update on Tuesday.

County staff began work on the new comp plan back in August and gathered public input over the last few months through a survey, focus groups, and community meetings. The summary of that input was reviewed during the work session.

“We’re constantly talking about the kind of push-pull of agricultural land, land use of course, and of course urban development and growth that we’re experiencing so that’s a main topic that we’re talking about and identified but what does that look like? How do we have a solution to grow and develop but also keep to the roots of that agrarian lifestyle that we have here,” said Rachel Salatin, Rockingham County Deputy Director of Community Development.

Salatin said other things that were consistently brought up by the public included environmental resources, public schools’ capacity, and how to serve the growth and development of the county.

“A common theme that we’ve been hearing is to grow around the city and the incorporated towns where there are already utility options and hookups available,” she said.

County Supervisors and Planning Commissioners will meet for work sessions on the first Tuesday of each month throughout the year to address different chapters of the new comp plan.

“The first chapter that we’re working with right now is really just an introduction and then from there we’re going to go into the land use chapters, and the natural resource chapters, and the transportation chapters, and start really getting into the weeds with it and figuring out some of those solutions,” said Salatin.

Salatin said many of the visions and goals in the existing comp plan will form the base of the new plan. The hope is for the draft plan to be complete by the end of the year and for a draft of the new plan to be complete and adopted by the spring of 2024.

You can find the full schedule for the comp plan work sessions here.

