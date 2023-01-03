Sergeant Joseph Siron starts new chapter as school resource officer

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the new school resource officer, he will be one of the first and last people seen on campus.

Sergeant Siron has spent 16 years on the force, including being head of negotiations for Staunton police — so he hopes his experience enhances comfort and safety with the students.

“The main goal of my job is to talk to these kids, build a relationship, build rapport, make new friends and do what I can to build that bridge between us and the next generation coming up,” Sergeant Siron said.

Staunton Police did have just one SRO covering all of Staunton City Schools for several years, but now the change boosts the resource on site.

“We already have a fast response time. This is just gonna increase the speed of our response to the school if there was an incident. The biggest difference it makes is more to the community than it is to the police department,” Sgt. Butch Shifflett said.

Siron’s new role includes safety checks throughout the school — keeping administration at Shelburne, Ware Elementary, and Dixon Education Center aware of what activities he sees.

He wants to do his job but make everyone feel that they can come to him about any concern.

“I’ve always felt that if we, as law enforcement, can build positive bridges, positive relations with kids growing up, we can then continue it when they go to the high school with that SRO and then out to life that we are seen as approachable people — that we’re just one of you,” Sergeant Siron said.

