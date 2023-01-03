Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.

The team understands that the new year may have resolutions to change consumption so they want to support those choices with their campaign called Sip Responsibly.

“We’re here for you, no matter how you choose to sip responsibly — whether that be trying new products that have low or ABV, looking for alcohol free recipes that are sophisticated and delicious,” Virginia ABC’s Pat Kane said.

Sip Responsibly includes new tips and ideas with drinks that have lower alcohol by volume.

Virginia ABC says it is important for individuals to continue learning about alcohol safety throughout their lives to maintain the skills and knowledge needed to make safe and responsible decisions about alcohol.

The authority will be sharing updates and information about Sip Responsibly on its social media accounts throughout the year.

Virginia ABC featuring a Virginia-made low ABV product in a promotion next week. Customers can receive one free 355 ml of Navy Hill Tequila Soda with a $25 or more purchase on Monday, Jan. 9 in most Virginia ABC stores, while supplies last.

