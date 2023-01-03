Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions

Sip Responsibly includes new tips and ideas with drinks that are lower alcohol by volume.
Sip Responsibly includes new tips and ideas with drinks that are lower alcohol by volume.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.

The team understands that the new year may have resolutions to change consumption so they want to support those choices with their campaign called Sip Responsibly.

“We’re here for you, no matter how you choose to sip responsibly — whether that be trying new products that have low or ABV, looking for alcohol free recipes that are sophisticated and delicious,” Virginia ABC’s Pat Kane said.

Sip Responsibly includes new tips and ideas with drinks that have lower alcohol by volume.

Virginia ABC says it is important for individuals to continue learning about alcohol safety throughout their lives to maintain the skills and knowledge needed to make safe and responsible decisions about alcohol.

The authority will be sharing updates and information about Sip Responsibly on its social media accounts throughout the year.

Virginia ABC featuring a Virginia-made low ABV product in a promotion next week. Customers can receive one free 355 ml of Navy Hill Tequila Soda with a $25 or more purchase on Monday, Jan. 9 in most Virginia ABC stores, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Brandon Anderson was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Friday night.
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident

Latest News

He wants to do his job but make everyone feel that they can come to him about any concern.
Sergeant Joseph Siron starts new chapter as school resource officer
Four school bus loads of food donated to Salvation Army
15th Annual Brent Berry food drive donates 4 school loads of food
Athletic trainer talks emergency action plans in sports
Athletic trainer talks emergency action plans in sports
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures most of the week