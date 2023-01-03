VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.

According to the VSP, a 2004 Mazda MPV was heading north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median where it struck a ditch and then a tree.

The driver, Adelyne R. Barr, 19, of Manassas, passed away at the scene, according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

