VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.
According to the VSP, a 2004 Mazda MPV was heading north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median where it struck a ditch and then a tree.
The driver, Adelyne R. Barr, 19, of Manassas, passed away at the scene, according to the VSP.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.