Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance.

The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.

According to a press release from the WPD, they said the driver of the ambulance allegedly cut the turn too close when leaving the drive-thru. As a result, the rear left tire of the ambulance hopped onto the curb and the top of the ambulance collided with the roof of Micah’s Coffee. The ambulance continued for another four feet resulting in the building partially coming off the foundation and rotated the building about 45 degrees.

Micah’s Coffee posted on Facebook that the Waynesboro location would be closed until further notice, and they want to thank people for their prayers and offer of help.

The WPD said no charges were filed, and that everyone was okay.

