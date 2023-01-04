Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop

A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance.

The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.

According to a press release from the WPD, they said the driver of the ambulance allegedly cut the turn too close when leaving the drive-thru. As a result, the rear left tire of the ambulance hopped onto the curb and the top of the ambulance collided with the roof of Micah’s Coffee. The ambulance continued for another four feet resulting in the building partially coming off the foundation and rotated the building about 45 degrees.

Micah’s Coffee posted on Facebook that the Waynesboro location would be closed until further notice, and they want to thank people for their prayers and offer of help.

The WPD said no charges were filed, and that everyone was okay.

You can read the full press release by the WPD here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty...
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson

Latest News

Cody Dallas Garcia, Wanted by VSP
Virginia State Police asking for help tracking wanted sex offender
Sentara Community Impact: Central Valley Habitat for Humanity
Sentara Community Impact: Central Valley Habitat for Humanity
Now on 3: Lifelong learning institute
Now on 3: Lifelong learning institute
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures most of the week