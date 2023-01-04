Annual MLK Day celebration coming to Bridgewater

John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons at Bridgewater College
John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons at Bridgewater College(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Bridgewater College during its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, “Celebrating the Dream, Continuing the Journey,” in partnership with the town of Bridgewater.

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.

Some of the events include a march of event attendees from the park to Bridgewater College’s campus, a movie screening, an Endowed Lecture, Teach-In sessions and more.

“Dr. King wrote, spoke, marched and stood up for what he believed in. At Bridgewater College, we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy to educate ourselves about his work. These celebrations are a reminder that we need to continue to do social justice work in real and tangible ways in order to achieve Dr. King’s dream. Our events will provide space for these much-needed conversations,” said Dr. Gauri Pitale, Associate Dean of Students for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Bridgewater College.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

You can learn more about the events and celebration here.

