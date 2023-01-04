Body found in the SNP believed to be man reported missing in Dec.

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The search reported missing in Dec. 2022 has been suspended.

According to the Shenandoah National Park (SNP), based on a preliminary identification of remains found on Jan. 2, by Shenandoah National Park and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff, the investigation into missing person James Alan Cattley has been suspended.

Cattley was originally reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, and his vehicle was found two days later. The body believed to be Cattley was discovered by searchers at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the southern part of the park near where his vehicle was found, according to the SNP.

According to the SNP, the body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.