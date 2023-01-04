Community Spotlight: Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The foundation for the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah was laid in 1981, beginning as a volunteer group in Waynesboro.

Now, 41 years later, the organization is keeping with the same mission, providing hope for those in their care and their families.

“We provide services and try our best to keep them out of the hospital and keep them comfortable at home enjoying the things that they wanna do and like to do in the remaining time that they have left,” Manager of Volunteer Services and Community outreach Lori Showalter said.

Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah is a nonprofit organization, and the staff there bring both medical services and emotional support to wherever patients and their families call home.

“In hospice medications that are related to the terminal illness, any medical equipment, respiratory equipment, education surrounding the disease process or how to safely take care of someone at home,” Showalter said.

For some, home is the Shenandoah house located in Fishersville, patients stay in a home-like environment where care is provided by staff for things like pain management, symptoms related to their illness, or respite care.

The house was built in 2009 and was made possible by community donations, like many of the other services Hospice of the Shenandoah provides.

“If we have patients that are down and out or have specific needs we do have funds in our foundation to help out those in the community. We have a veteran’s fund, the Shenandoah house fund, we have a children’s bereavement fund,” Showalter said.

Although hospice often can be the most difficult time for patients and their families, Showalter says there is positivity in each day.

“Last year alone we discharged over 100 patients from our program that got better. So we can provide the care as long as the criteria are there but we don’t take away hope because hope exists in every moment and sometimes they do improve,” Showalter said.

Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah has many volunteer opportunities for those who want to provide support to staff and patients.

Those who have questions about those opportunities or donations, you can find all of that information and more here.

