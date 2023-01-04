Fuel center and convenience store moving forward in Broadway three years after approval

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway will be getting a new business later this year. Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative will be building a fuel center and convenience store on the edge of town at the intersection of Mayland and Springbrook Roads.

The project has been in the works for years and after some delays, construction will begin in the coming months.

“We started in 2019 with the acquisition of the property and going through the permitting process with the town and the county and then COVID kind of put the brakes on things for our cooperative. Since then it’s just been working through building inspections, VDOT, a lot of the state and local agencies to make sure we have our I’s dotted and our T’s crossed,” said Rockingham Petroleum General Manager Josh Stephens.

Broadway’s Town Council approved the project back in 2019 but with COVID hitting shortly after and Rockingham Petroleum having to jump through a number of hoops it is just now getting ready to begin construction.

“It’s a complex site, there’s a lot of agencies involved in it, VDOT, Rockingham County, so you’re looking at streets, stormwater, zoning, and annexation because at the time it was not in the town of Broadway,” said Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.

Rockingham Petroleum will begin a geotechnical survey of the site next week and once those results are back it hopes to begin construction by the end of this quarter.

“We’ll have high-speed diesel pumps on the west side of the facility and then auto gasoline and diesel pumps on the east side next to 259. There will be a 4800 square foot convenience store and we’ll offer breakfast, lunch, and supper,” said Stephens.

Stephens said the convenience store will be similar to the cooperative’s Bridgewater location and that it is looking forward to being able to provide its diesel fuel and other services to people on the northern end of Rockingham County.

Kyle O’Brien said that many Broadway residents have been asking why the construction of the fuel center hasn’t started yet and that they are excited for it to be built.

“It’s gonna be just another amenity for the town and the site from our standpoint makes a lot of sense. It’s a very busy intersection, 10,00 vehicles a day cross from both sides,” said O’Brien.

The site will also be the new home of Broadway’s community barbeque pit after its original was recently moved during the construction of a new bridge on Route 259 at the edge of town.

“We’re gonna incorporate the community barbecue pit back on our site since that’s gone with the expansion of the bridge at 259. So that’s gonna be an area where the local non-profits can come and cook barbecue chicken and sell it on-site and sell it wherever they wish to raise money for their organizations,” said Stephens.

Stephens said that he anticipates construction of the site will take between four to six months and expects it to be complete by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.