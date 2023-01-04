Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring.

Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.

Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area searches, article/evidence searches, and suspect apprehension. The sheriff’s office says he has helped keep drugs off the streets, helped find evidence at crime scenes, and helped catch fugitives.

Melo will spend the rest of his life with his handler, Sergeant Sara Munn, and her family.

