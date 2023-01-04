Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service

K-9 Melo, retiring from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
K-9 Melo, retiring from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring.

Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.

Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area searches, article/evidence searches, and suspect apprehension. The sheriff’s office says he has helped keep drugs off the streets, helped find evidence at crime scenes, and helped catch fugitives.

Melo will spend the rest of his life with his handler, Sergeant Sara Munn, and her family.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty...
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson

Latest News

A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
Cody Dallas Garcia, Wanted by VSP
Virginia State Police asking for help tracking wanted sex offender
Sentara Community Impact: Central Valley Habitat for Humanity
Sentara Community Impact: Central Valley Habitat for Humanity
Now on 3: Lifelong learning institute
Now on 3: Lifelong learning institute
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures most of the week