High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 3.

Girls

William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48

Skyline 51, Broadway 48

Riverheads 60, Buffalo Gap 48

Waynesboro 45, Staunton 38

Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 41

Boys

William Monroe 57, Turner Ashby 48

Skyline 52, Broadway 48

Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 37

Staunton 63, Waynesboro 22

Wilson Memorial 63, Stuarts Draft 35

Clarke County 47, Central 43

