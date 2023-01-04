High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 3.
Girls
William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48
Skyline 51, Broadway 48
Riverheads 60, Buffalo Gap 48
Waynesboro 45, Staunton 38
Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 41
Boys
William Monroe 57, Turner Ashby 48
Skyline 52, Broadway 48
Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 37
Staunton 63, Waynesboro 22
Wilson Memorial 63, Stuarts Draft 35
Clarke County 47, Central 43
