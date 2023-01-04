JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse grabbed the 12th spot in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20.

The Dukes went 14-5 last season, notching five wins over ranked opponents and reaching the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Dukes ended the season ranked 13th in the Nike/USA Lacrosse standings.

James Madison begins its 2023 campaign on February 11th when the Dukes face the top-ranked Tar Heels, who are the defending national champions. This game will take place in Chapel Hill.

