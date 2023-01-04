JMU men’s basketball looks to stay unbeaten in Sun Belt play, hosts Texas State on Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball is unbeaten in Sun Belt play. After grabbing two wins over Georgia State and Marshall, the Dukes are preparing to host Texas State in their third-ever Sun Belt matchup.

James Madison is 11-4 overall and the Dukes are scoring an average of 89 points per game. On offense, JMU is led by Vado Morse who is averaging 13.2 points per game while Takal Molson and Terrance Edwards follow closely behind with an average of 11.5 and 11.3 points each, respectively.

This game will mark the first meeting between James Madison and Texas State. Tip-off is set for Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Fans can follow the Dukes live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.