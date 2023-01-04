JMU women’s basketball looks to go 3-0 in Sun Belt play, faces Marshall on Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After opening Sun Belt play with wins over Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion, James Madison women’s basketball is preparing for its first conference game on the road against Marshall.

The Dukes are 5-1 overall against the Thundering Herd but these teams have not met since 1995. JMU senior Kiki Jefferson is tied for 38th in the country with 258 total points this season, while Peyton McDaniel ranks ninth in the nation, knocking down 48.6% of her three-pointers.

Marshall is also 2-0 in Sun Belt play and currently sits in second place in the conference standings. Tip-off is set for Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

