Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge Bar owner said he’s being forced out of business because the city is finally enforcing a law that’s been on the books for decades.

A new year brought a new way of business for Roger Vazirani, the owner of the Funky Budha, Pigeon Forge’s only late-night drinking spot in town.

“It’s down 70%. And the three days, we have to keep it short and just open four days a week. And even then, it’s horrible,” said Vazirani.

Last month, the city passed a law that would end alcohol sales at 1 a.m. For the past five years, the Funky Budha had been open until 3 a.m.

“They gave us pretty much 10 days’ notice that we had to change that. And I had reservations, and people were mad,” he said.

Pigeon Forge city officials said because of their status as a Premier Resort, they should have been closing the doors at 1 a.m. long before now.

In fact, they said they should have been closing then since 2013 when liquor by the drink became legal.

“We started getting some questions from visitors and different businesses and citizens alike. Why are the rules different between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge? As we got to looking into the state law, we realized that we should, in order to follow the state law, we need the time limit of 1 a. m.” said Eric Brackins, the Pigeon Forge Assistant City Administrator.

The same state law puts Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in a special bracket because of tourism. The law said for booze to stop flowing at 1 a.m., but Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are the only two cities in the state who qualify.

“It gives us qualifying taxes that can be generated in those certain types of towns and just certain rules that might be different from your average city because of the number of visitors that we do attract,” said Brackins.

Vazirani said that now he’s forced to shave hours even more. Workers at the Funky Budha have quit because fewer hours mean they earn less in tips. Now the venue is open four days a week instead of seven.

“Why wasn’t it implemented then? Why now? Is it my fault that I put so much money, and now I’m trying to run a business, and the city comes and changes the ordinance?” he said.

The owner said his crowd was busiest between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. when service industry workers in Pigeon Forge got off work.

So far he’s gone from making almost $2,000 dollars a day to just $86 on Monday night.

