Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day

Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where the woman was sleeping, then beat and raped her.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Johnathan Manning and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home in Louisiana and raping a woman he did not know on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who they could see had been beaten. The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted.

Treadway said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where the woman was sleeping, then beat and raped her.

Treadway said surveillance video helped officers gather a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Joseph Ryan Milton. He was arrested at his residence later that day.

Police said they do not believe Milton knew the victim prior to the assault.

Milton was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on charges of first-degree rape, home invasion and second-degree battery. His bond is set at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty...
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson

Latest News

Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures most of the week
Many health experts believe watching out for new COVID-19 variants will be important in slowing...
Anticipating new coronavirus variants can slow the spread, health experts say