Rockingham County School Board to vote on superintendent search firm

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday night to take the next step in the search for the school division’s next superintendent.

The purpose of the meeting is to decide whether to approve a contract with a hiring firm that will aid in the superintendent search.

“I would anticipate that we would have the firm selected tonight. I’ve not heard any objections from any of my colleagues so my anticipation is that we will approve the firm that we’ve been negotiating with,” said School Board Chair Dan Breeden.

Back in September, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl informed the board of his intention to retire after his contract ends on June 30, 2023. Once the search firm is selected it will help the board move forward in the search for his replacement.

“They will work with the board in putting together a profile of what we’re looking for in the next superintendent. That will include community input, staff input, and teacher input, it will come from a lot of different sources,” said Breeden.

Once the profile is created the job will be posted and applications for the position will begin to be accepted and reviewed.

“Just based on my previous experience of having gone through this, once the firm is in place and knows that they are contractually obligated I would expect that we would be interviewing candidates sometime in late February, early March,” said Breeden.

This will be the third time that Breeden has been part of a superintendent search since he has been on the board. He said that his hope is to have a new superintendent hired by May to allow for a transition period before Scheikl retires.

