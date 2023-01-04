Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty...
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson

Latest News

The border has seen increases in migrants even as a public health law remains in place that...
Biden says he intends to visit border next week
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler air on the way
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
California braces for rain, winds, flooding amid emergency; Midwest hit with snow, ice