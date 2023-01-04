Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns

Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - At Tuesday’s organizational meeting in Staunton, the Mayor and Vice Mayor were appointed for the new term, and Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned.

Staunton City Council member Michele Edwards stated on her Facebook page Oakes wanted to spend more time with her family as she has a grandchild on the way.

After hearing of Oakes’s resignation at Tuesday’s organizational meeting, the Staunton City Council had to fill the empty seat.

Edwards said the council voted Stephen Claffey in as Mayor and Amy Darby in as Vice Mayor.

Stay with WHSV on-air and online as we continue to update this devloping story.

