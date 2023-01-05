Anicira Veterinary Center hosting ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A veterinary office will be hosting an event on January 11th geared toward helping decrease the population of homeless cats in the area.

Anicira Veterinary Center’s annual ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event takes place each January, and staff say the event lines up just ahead of what many refer to as kitten season.

This year, 150 male cats will receive free neuter surgeries, along with rabies and combination vaccines and a microchip. Staff say events like these provide opportunities for pet owners to help not only their own animals, but other animals in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area.

“It is so viably important to be able to neuter and spay all pets as best you can that way we can assure we are cutting down and eliminating the homeless cat population that we see in a tremendous amount here and that greatly impacts our shelters,” Operations Coordinator Dan Chavez said.

Eligible cats must be household animals and not outdoor or community cats.

To learn about appointment availability for the event or schedule an appointment, you can do so by emailing harrisonburg@anicira.org or calling their office.

