Biden to talk border security, plans visit

President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a trip to meet with Mexico and Canada's leaders, he said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss border security and enforcement in remarks from the White House on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Biden said he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week as part of a trip to meet with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. It would be his first trip to the border since becoming president.

There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum in the U.S.

Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies they say are ineffective on border security and have questioned why he has not made a trip there.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap entrance.
Body found in the SNP believed to be man reported missing in Dec.
Cleveland MAX Station
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned
Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns
Cody Dallas Garcia, Wanted by VSP
Virginia State Police asking for help tracking wanted sex offender

Latest News

Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders Russian army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine
Anicira Veterinary Center hosting ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event
LIVE: Biden remarks on border security
Cromwell wrong way crash - DOT - WFSB
State rep. one of two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell, sources say