Bodies removed from Smith Mountain Lake during search for missing boaters

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were removed Thursday morning during a search for two boaters missing in Smith Mountain Lake.

The search had centered since January 2 in the area of the Anthony Ford boat dock in Pittsylvania County. The boaters’ names have not been released. Their boat was recovered Tuesday; the boaters were reported missing Monday.

Virginia Conservation Police and other agencies, including Virginia State Police and volunteer fire departments, have used search boats, divers and sonar to look for the boaters. 10 to 15 divers were planned to be part of the search Thursday.

Recovery efforts have been a challenge because of low visibility, cooler temperatures and deep waters, according to Conservation Police 1st Sgt. Tim Dooley.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap entrance.
Body found in the SNP believed to be man reported missing in Dec.
Cleveland MAX Station
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned
Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns
Cody Dallas Garcia, Wanted by VSP
Virginia State Police asking for help tracking wanted sex offender

Latest News

Cromwell wrong way crash - DOT - WFSB
State rep. one of two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
Anicira Veterinary Center hosting ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event
(FILE)
Sentara Community Impact: Adagio House
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler air on the way