Bridgewater men’s basketball grabs thrilling 57-56 win over Averett

Bridgewater men’s basketball grabs thrilling 57-56 win over Averett
Bridgewater men’s basketball grabs thrilling 57-56 win over Averett(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Bridgewater men’s basketball snuck past Averett 57-56 to open ODAC play.

The Eagles improve to 6-6 and 1-2 in conference play. Andy Pack and Shod Smith led the Eagles with 12 points each while Liam Caswell added ten. Landon Hawes grabbed seven boards for Bridgewater.

The Cougars outrebounded the Eagles 51-38 while scoring ten more points off the bench. However, Bridgewater grabbed seven more fast break points along with five more points off turnovers compared to Averett.

Bridgewater is back in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when the Eagles host Lynchburg at Nininger Hall.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
VSP investigating fatal New Year’s Eve crash
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap entrance.
Body found in the SNP believed to be man reported missing in Dec.
A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop

Latest News

JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20
JMU lacrosse ranked No. 12 in Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20
JMU men’s basketball gears up for LIU
JMU men’s basketball looks to stay unbeaten in Sun Belt play, hosts Texas State on Thursday
JMU women’s basketball off to 7-2 start
JMU women’s basketball looks to go 3-0 in Sun Belt play, faces Marshall on Thursday
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 3
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 3