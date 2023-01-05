Bridgewater men’s basketball grabs thrilling 57-56 win over Averett

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Bridgewater men’s basketball snuck past Averett 57-56 to open ODAC play.

The Eagles improve to 6-6 and 1-2 in conference play. Andy Pack and Shod Smith led the Eagles with 12 points each while Liam Caswell added ten. Landon Hawes grabbed seven boards for Bridgewater.

The Cougars outrebounded the Eagles 51-38 while scoring ten more points off the bench. However, Bridgewater grabbed seven more fast break points along with five more points off turnovers compared to Averett.

Bridgewater is back in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when the Eagles host Lynchburg at Nininger Hall.

