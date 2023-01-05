‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations are raising concerns about the “constant” car break-ins in parking lots around the Caesar’s Superdome and the Smoothie King Center during sporting events.

A spokesman for the teams, Greg Bensel, says the organizations are “very concerned” and have spoken with tourism officials, Sugar Bowl organizers, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation about the rampant car burglaries.

Bensel’s statement comes the morning after a number of cars were broken into during the Pelicans’ 119-108 win over the Houston Rockets Wednesday (Jan. 4) night.

“We have reached out to the mayor’s office and the NOPD,” Bensel says. “We are now on the radar of the NFL and NBA because of this.”

The Pelicans’ success this season and the potential for post-season play has the NBA on notice.

New Orleans is expected to host the Super Bowl in 2025.

NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday to address a myriad of issues, including the car break-ins.

The new year has arrived, but with it came the same heavy dose of violent crime in New Orleans.

Only four hours after the start of 2023, New Orleans police were investigating the first homicide of the year, a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street in Central City.

The violence didn’t stop there. Police investigated another four stabbings, three robberies, and three separate shootings on Jan. 1.

The city’s second mass shooting in eight days sent four men to the hospital on Jan. 3.

A man was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma behind an abandoned car wash in Mid City on Jan. 4.

And the NOPD says a teenaged juvenile arrived at the hospital just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 5 suffering from a gunshot wound where he later died.

