One arrested after shots fired on Lois Lane in Dec.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has arrested an individual believed to be involved in an incident where shots were fired on Lois Lane back in Dec.

According to the HPD, police responded to a call from the 1000 block of Lois Lane at around 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 30, for a report of shots fired. It was reported that during an argument outside, two involved persons allegedly discharged firearms. The HPD say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit identified Brandon Secola Vazques, 21, of Harrisonburg, and obtained charges for allegedly brandishing, discharging a firearm within the city, and reckless handling of a firearm – all misdemeanor charges. Bridgewater Police arrested Vazques on Jan. 4., and he was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond according to the HPD.

Detectives continue working to identify the additional gunman and others involved.

Anyone with additional information can call Det. Pamela Diaz at 540-437-2703 or email her at pamela.diaz@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.