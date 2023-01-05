One arrested after shots fired on Lois Lane in Dec.

The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified and arrested an individual believed to be...
The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified and arrested an individual believed to be involved in an incident where shots were fired on Lois Lane.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has arrested an individual believed to be involved in an incident where shots were fired on Lois Lane back in Dec.

According to the HPD, police responded to a call from the 1000 block of Lois Lane at around 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 30, for a report of shots fired. It was reported that during an argument outside, two involved persons allegedly discharged firearms. The HPD say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit identified Brandon Secola Vazques, 21, of Harrisonburg, and obtained charges for allegedly brandishing, discharging a firearm within the city, and reckless handling of a firearm – all misdemeanor charges. Bridgewater Police arrested Vazques on Jan. 4., and he was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond according to the HPD.

Detectives continue working to identify the additional gunman and others involved.

Anyone with additional information can call Det. Pamela Diaz at 540-437-2703 or email her at pamela.diaz@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap entrance.
Body found in the SNP believed to be man reported missing in Dec.
Cleveland MAX Station
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned
Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law

Latest News

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler air on the way
Cromwell wrong way crash - DOT - WFSB
State rep. one of two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
Anicira Veterinary Center hosting ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event