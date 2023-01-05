State rep. one of two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell, sources say

A crash that involved a wrong-way driver closed a portion of Route 9 in Cromwell Thursday morning.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash that happened on Route 9 in Cromwell Thursday morning.

One of them, according to Channel 3 sources, was Middletown state Rep. Quentin Williams.

State police have yet to officially identify the victims.

The crash was reported between exits 16 and 19 shortly after midnight, according to the state Department of Transportation. The highway reopened around 6:45 a.m.

According to state police, one driver was in the left lane on Route 9 south in the area of the exit 18 entrance ramp.

The second driver, who was headed north in the southbound lanes, struck the driver of the first vehicle, head-on. The first driver’s vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the left shoulder and was fully engulfed in flames.

The first driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the grass of the center median. The second driver was also pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s identity hasn’t been released because troopers were still working to notify the family.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

