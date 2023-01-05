Staunton has new mayor team after surprise resignation

The leadership change happened on a transitional day as the first meeting with new council members
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council has spoken. The agenda for Staunton’s council meeting yesterday included the election of mayor and vice mayor anyway.

After Andrea Oakes’ resignation, all members voted — saying that Steve Claffey and Amy Darby belonged as the new mayor and vice mayor of Staunton. The new dynamic duo is adjusting to the roles head-on.

“We’re hitting the ground running. This budget season is about to begin so Leslie Beauregard has already got us lined up with meetings for all next week to take off and get this budget season rolling,” Mayor Claffey said.

The leadership change happened on a transitional day as the first meeting with new council members.

Darby says she feels that having consistency in government is important.

“I appreciate the work that’s been done before me. I’ll do my best to make sure I provide support to the mayor, the city of Staunton, and my councilmates in this role,” Mayor Darby said.

One of the next challenges at hand is to fill the remaining seat. Claffey, Darby, and the new council have until February 17 to bring someone new in.

“The resignation last night threw us for a loop. We were shocked and amazed. We were not expecting that yesterday afternoon. We are gonna have to scramble to replace Andrea Oakes but we’re all ready to take on the challenge,” Mayor Claffey said.

The city council votes for mayor and vice mayor every two years. A big effort for the next six months is to change the overall meeting atmosphere.

Former Mayor Oakes resigning to focus on family was a shock but the remaining council members were ready to pick up the ball.

Staunton City Council plans to interview for their next member. The select few who fit the qualifications to be able to run for city council in November.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap entrance.
Body found in the SNP believed to be man reported missing in Dec.
Cleveland MAX Station
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned
Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say

Latest News

Shannon Tinsley says the flooding Monday left the small business without water —ultimately they...
Sweetnanacakes Bake Shoppe ready to bounce back after flooding
Sweetnanacakes Bake Shoppe ready to bounce back after flooding
Sweetnanacakes Bake Shoppe ready to bounce back after flooding
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, January 4
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, January 4
Bridgewater men’s basketball grabs thrilling 57-56 win over Averett
Bridgewater men’s basketball grabs thrilling 57-56 win over Averett