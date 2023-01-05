Staunton has new mayor team after surprise resignation

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council has spoken. The agenda for Staunton’s council meeting yesterday included the election of mayor and vice mayor anyway.

After Andrea Oakes’ resignation, all members voted — saying that Steve Claffey and Amy Darby belonged as the new mayor and vice mayor of Staunton. The new dynamic duo is adjusting to the roles head-on.

“We’re hitting the ground running. This budget season is about to begin so Leslie Beauregard has already got us lined up with meetings for all next week to take off and get this budget season rolling,” Mayor Claffey said.

The leadership change happened on a transitional day as the first meeting with new council members.

Darby says she feels that having consistency in government is important.

“I appreciate the work that’s been done before me. I’ll do my best to make sure I provide support to the mayor, the city of Staunton, and my councilmates in this role,” Mayor Darby said.

One of the next challenges at hand is to fill the remaining seat. Claffey, Darby, and the new council have until February 17 to bring someone new in.

“The resignation last night threw us for a loop. We were shocked and amazed. We were not expecting that yesterday afternoon. We are gonna have to scramble to replace Andrea Oakes but we’re all ready to take on the challenge,” Mayor Claffey said.

The city council votes for mayor and vice mayor every two years. A big effort for the next six months is to change the overall meeting atmosphere.

Former Mayor Oakes resigning to focus on family was a shock but the remaining council members were ready to pick up the ball.

Staunton City Council plans to interview for their next member. The select few who fit the qualifications to be able to run for city council in November.

