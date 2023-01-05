Sweetnanacakes Bake Shoppe ready to bounce back after flooding

Shannon Tinsley says the flooding Monday left the small business without water —ultimately they had to throw out remaining goods.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - SweetNanaCakes Bake Shoppe had unexpected water damage from a broken brass fitting. Owner Shannon Tinsley says they are hoping insurance will cover the damages as the bakery gets back to normal.

“We will need to rip up our floors but, with the delays and contractors being so busy, we are not for certain when that’s gonna happen so we have to wait to get a date, shut down again, remove the floors, and put new flooring in,” Tinsley said.

Shannon Tinsley says the flooding Monday left the small business without water —ultimately they had to throw out remaining goods.

While there was nothing on the shelves on Wednesday, there is still a way to support the business.

“If we’re closed, then support us by buying a gift card, then you can use it later and you will still get something in return because we want our customers to get back,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley says she is grateful for the outpouring of love from customers wanting to help and colleagues offering spaces.

She says the water was turned back on this afternoon and hopes to open SweetNanaCakes back up this Friday, January 6.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap entrance.
Body found in the SNP believed to be man reported missing in Dec.
Cleveland MAX Station
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned
Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say

Latest News

The leadership change happened on a transitional day as the first meeting with new council...
Staunton has new mayor team after surprise resignation
Sweetnanacakes Bake Shoppe ready to bounce back after flooding
Sweetnanacakes Bake Shoppe ready to bounce back after flooding
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, January 4
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, January 4
Bridgewater men’s basketball grabs thrilling 57-56 win over Averett
Bridgewater men’s basketball grabs thrilling 57-56 win over Averett