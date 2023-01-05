Sweetnanacakes Bake Shoppe ready to bounce back after flooding

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - SweetNanaCakes Bake Shoppe had unexpected water damage from a broken brass fitting. Owner Shannon Tinsley says they are hoping insurance will cover the damages as the bakery gets back to normal.

“We will need to rip up our floors but, with the delays and contractors being so busy, we are not for certain when that’s gonna happen so we have to wait to get a date, shut down again, remove the floors, and put new flooring in,” Tinsley said.

Shannon Tinsley says the flooding Monday left the small business without water —ultimately they had to throw out remaining goods.

While there was nothing on the shelves on Wednesday, there is still a way to support the business.

“If we’re closed, then support us by buying a gift card, then you can use it later and you will still get something in return because we want our customers to get back,” Tinsley said.

Tinsley says she is grateful for the outpouring of love from customers wanting to help and colleagues offering spaces.

She says the water was turned back on this afternoon and hopes to open SweetNanaCakes back up this Friday, January 6.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.