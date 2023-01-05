VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers

Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man waving around a pocket knife in the Walmart on Two Notch Road.

According to officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, around 2 p.m.

Witnesses in the Walmart told deputies the man was waving the pocket knife around in the self-checkout area.

Prior to deputies arriving at the scene, individuals in the store tried to calm and subdue the man.

When deputies did arrive on the scene, RCSD’s Crisis Intervention Team assessed the man and decided to take him to a local hospital for an evaluation.

At the moment no charges have been filed.

